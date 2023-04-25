Profund Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMN opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

