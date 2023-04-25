Profund Advisors LLC Buys 431 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.