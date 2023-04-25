Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

