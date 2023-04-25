Oppenheimer Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $310.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.42.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $286.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

