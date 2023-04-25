Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

