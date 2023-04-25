Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,742 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA KBE opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $52.53.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
