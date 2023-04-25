Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after buying an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,870,000 after buying an additional 86,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after buying an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Steel Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

