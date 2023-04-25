Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

