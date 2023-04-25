Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $915,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of POOL opened at $350.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $429.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.71.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 23.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

