Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

