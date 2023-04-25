Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $830,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

