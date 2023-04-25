Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $821,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after buying an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after buying an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,506 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE:AR opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

