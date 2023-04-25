Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,855 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,838 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

