JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JOYY were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 91.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 504.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

