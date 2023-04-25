Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 54,804 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,804 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.