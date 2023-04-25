Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 467 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.67.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $544.61 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.90 and its 200 day moving average is $502.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

