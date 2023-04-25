Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

