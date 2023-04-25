Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $195.98. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.