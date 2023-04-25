iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

