HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.42.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $286.25 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

