HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $311.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.42.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $286.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.