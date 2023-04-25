Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,322 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.