DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $215,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 56,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

