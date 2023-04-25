DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 88 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEX were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,839,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

