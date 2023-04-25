DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,865 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 1,089,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

