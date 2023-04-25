DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,147 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OMF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

