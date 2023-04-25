DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

