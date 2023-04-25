Cwm LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $298.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

