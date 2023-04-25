CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

