Barclays Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $142.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.
PPG Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PPG Industries (PPG)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.