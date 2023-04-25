Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,981 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,736,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abcam by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 323,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,899,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

