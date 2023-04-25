Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

