Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.