Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 242,951 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 242,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $4,084,000.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

