Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,942 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

