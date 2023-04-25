Bank of America Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $323.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.42.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $286.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.46. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

