Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 71,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

