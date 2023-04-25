Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

