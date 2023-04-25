773 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.62.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.9 %

URI stock opened at $383.61 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

