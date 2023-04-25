127,634 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.