Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,718 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

FSV stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

