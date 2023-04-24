ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.21-$0.22 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.98-$1.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.