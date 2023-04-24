Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,307 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,200,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 44,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 166,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 88,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

