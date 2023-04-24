William Blair Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

Allstate Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Allstate stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

