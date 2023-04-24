William Blair Weighs in on American Express’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

