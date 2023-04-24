Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $49.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

WFC stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

