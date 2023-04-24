Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

VMC stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.