Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $331.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $335.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total value of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $23,219,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.