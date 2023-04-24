Velo3D (VLD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Velo3D to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VLD opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.57 million, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

