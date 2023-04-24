Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.